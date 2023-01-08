Bitgert Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.83 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitgert has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $126.83 million and approximately $638,233.85 worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

