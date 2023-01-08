BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.98 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.98 million and approximately $839,055.03 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00026868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004819 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002375 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007694 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,779,677 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.