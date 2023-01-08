Bitsubishi (BITSU) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for about $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitsubishi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Bitsubishi Profile

Bitsubishi was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsubishi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsubishi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.