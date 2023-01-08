Blockearth Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $34.36 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 97.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.01738283 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.12 or 0.30524210 BTC.

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.14108266 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $41.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

