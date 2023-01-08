Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $85.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at $57,777,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3,658.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after buying an additional 692,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2,536.7% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 521,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

