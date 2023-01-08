BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.18.
Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 566 ($6.82) to GBX 603 ($7.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($6.39) to GBX 560 ($6.75) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
BP Price Performance
NYSE BP opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. BP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.
BP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.40%.
Institutional Trading of BP
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
