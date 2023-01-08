Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRAG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.07 million. Analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

