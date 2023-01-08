Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,642 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

