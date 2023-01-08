Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 4.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

