Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,325,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,202,000 after acquiring an additional 90,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136,328 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $123.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

