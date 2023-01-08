Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CL opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

