Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $169.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

