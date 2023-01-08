Bridgeworth LLC Buys 402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $86.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.