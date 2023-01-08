Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 7,366 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.