Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 6,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 512,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

