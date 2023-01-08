Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom stock opened at $588.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.47 and a 200-day moving average of $508.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.