Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Target Price at $42.63

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 3.5 %

AIRC stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.