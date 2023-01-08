Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $59.50

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

