Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $268.64

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.64.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $206.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

