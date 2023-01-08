Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $268.64

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.64.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $206.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

