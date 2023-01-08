Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$12.94

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.56.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$924.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

