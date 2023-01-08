Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$104.27

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.27.

Several analysts have commented on NA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,148.72. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,148.72. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257 over the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA opened at C$93.97 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$94.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.63. The stock has a market cap of C$31.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

