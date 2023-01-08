Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $85.46

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

