Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAM. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $85,048,890 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $443,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $7,357,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

