Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.36) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,937.86 ($35.40).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,900 ($34.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2,164.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,932.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,893.10. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,542 ($30.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.