Business Platform Tomato Coin Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

