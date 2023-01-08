Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 2.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $159.66 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.