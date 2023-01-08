Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $97.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

