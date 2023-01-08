Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $14.08 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

