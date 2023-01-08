Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

