Cardano Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001920 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.42 billion and approximately $814.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.59 or 0.07606411 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033293 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00072362 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00064350 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001197 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009876 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024647 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,522,002,629 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
