Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $611,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $78.64 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

