Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.13 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Casper has a market capitalization of $310.58 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,415,114,564 coins and its circulating supply is 10,653,845,700 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,413,160,775 with 10,652,022,209 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02823978 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,811,581.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

