Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

CSTL opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $600.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,115 shares of company stock worth $591,914. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 793,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 443,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

