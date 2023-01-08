Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.79 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $72.37 million and $4.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

