Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Shares of GTLS opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

