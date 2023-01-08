Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.80.
Chart Industries Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of GTLS opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.