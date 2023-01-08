Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 747.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.