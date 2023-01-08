Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $217.63. 513,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.50 and a 200 day moving average of $221.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $284.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

