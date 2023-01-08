Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $233,320.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.