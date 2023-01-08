Cindicator Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $742,815.72 and approximately $267.31 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

