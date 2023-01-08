Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ED opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

