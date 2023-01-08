Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

