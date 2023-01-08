Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,343.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 616,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $26,334,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.