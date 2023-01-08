Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $770,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.