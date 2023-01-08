Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.