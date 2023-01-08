Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366,168 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $112.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $143.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,505,643 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

