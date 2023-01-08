Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,522 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

