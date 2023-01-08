Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 540,045.2% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 334,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,394,000 after acquiring an additional 334,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $588.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.02. The stock has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

