Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 35 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $842.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $834.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

