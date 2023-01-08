Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 803 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,608,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after purchasing an additional 250,565 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 254,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

