Cobak Token (CBK) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $31.86 million and $535,155.41 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

